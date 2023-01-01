5 Malawian kwachas to Bulgarian levs

Convert MWK to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 mwk
0.01 bgn

1.00000 MWK = 0.00162 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:19 UTC
MWK to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bulgarian Lev
1 MWK0.00162 BGN
5 MWK0.00811 BGN
10 MWK0.01621 BGN
20 MWK0.03242 BGN
50 MWK0.08106 BGN
100 MWK0.16211 BGN
250 MWK0.40528 BGN
500 MWK0.81056 BGN
1000 MWK1.62111 BGN
2000 MWK3.24222 BGN
5000 MWK8.10555 BGN
10000 MWK16.21110 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malawian Kwacha
1 BGN616.86000 MWK
5 BGN3084.30000 MWK
10 BGN6168.60000 MWK
20 BGN12337.20000 MWK
50 BGN30843.00000 MWK
100 BGN61686.00000 MWK
250 BGN154215.00000 MWK
500 BGN308430.00000 MWK
1000 BGN616860.00000 MWK
2000 BGN1233720.00000 MWK
5000 BGN3084300.00000 MWK
10000 BGN6168600.00000 MWK