5 Maldivian rufiyaas to New Zealand dollars

Convert MVR to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
0.55 nzd

1.00000 MVR = 0.10975 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:41 UTC
MVR to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046687.11241.434371.659820.96518.9128
1GBP1.153411.20705100.4671.654261.914281.1130321.8122
1USD0.95550.828466183.23371.37051.585920.92218.0707
1INR0.01147940.009953490.012014410.01646570.01905380.01107720.217108

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Zealand Dollar
1 MVR0.10975 NZD
5 MVR0.54877 NZD
10 MVR1.09753 NZD
20 MVR2.19506 NZD
50 MVR5.48765 NZD
100 MVR10.97530 NZD
250 MVR27.43825 NZD
500 MVR54.87650 NZD
1000 MVR109.75300 NZD
2000 MVR219.50600 NZD
5000 MVR548.76500 NZD
10000 MVR1097.53000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NZD9.11135 MVR
5 NZD45.55675 MVR
10 NZD91.11350 MVR
20 NZD182.22700 MVR
50 NZD455.56750 MVR
100 NZD911.13500 MVR
250 NZD2277.83750 MVR
500 NZD4555.67500 MVR
1000 NZD9111.35000 MVR
2000 NZD18222.70000 MVR
5000 NZD45556.75000 MVR
10000 NZD91113.50000 MVR