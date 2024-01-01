1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert NZD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
9,059.14 mvr

$1.000 NZD = MVR9.059 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.40439.5555
Low8.95208.9520
Average9.17449.2994
Change-3.20%-1.00%
View full history

1 NZD to MVR stats

The performance of NZD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.4043 and a 30 day low of 8.9520. This means the 30 day average was 9.1744. The change for NZD to MVR was -3.20.

The performance of NZD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5555 and a 90 day low of 8.9520. This means the 90 day average was 9.2994. The change for NZD to MVR was -1.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NZD9.05914 MVR
5 NZD45.29570 MVR
10 NZD90.59140 MVR
20 NZD181.18280 MVR
50 NZD452.95700 MVR
100 NZD905.91400 MVR
250 NZD2,264.78500 MVR
500 NZD4,529.57000 MVR
1000 NZD9,059.14000 MVR
2000 NZD18,118.28000 MVR
5000 NZD45,295.70000 MVR
10000 NZD90,591.40000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Zealand Dollar
1 MVR0.11039 NZD
5 MVR0.55193 NZD
10 MVR1.10386 NZD
20 MVR2.20772 NZD
50 MVR5.51930 NZD
100 MVR11.03860 NZD
250 MVR27.59650 NZD
500 MVR55.19300 NZD
1000 MVR110.38600 NZD
2000 MVR220.77200 NZD
5000 MVR551.93000 NZD
10000 MVR1,103.86000 NZD