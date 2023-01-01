10 Maldivian rufiyaas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MVR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 mvr
209.41 lkr

1.00000 MVR = 20.94110 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:28 UTC
MVR to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MVR20.94110 LKR
5 MVR104.70550 LKR
10 MVR209.41100 LKR
20 MVR418.82200 LKR
50 MVR1047.05500 LKR
100 MVR2094.11000 LKR
250 MVR5235.27500 LKR
500 MVR10470.55000 LKR
1000 MVR20941.10000 LKR
2000 MVR41882.20000 LKR
5000 MVR104705.50000 LKR
10000 MVR209411.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LKR0.04775 MVR
5 LKR0.23876 MVR
10 LKR0.47753 MVR
20 LKR0.95506 MVR
50 LKR2.38765 MVR
100 LKR4.77529 MVR
250 LKR11.93823 MVR
500 LKR23.87645 MVR
1000 LKR47.75290 MVR
2000 LKR95.50580 MVR
5000 LKR238.76450 MVR
10000 LKR477.52900 MVR