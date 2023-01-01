5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Georgian laris

Convert MVR to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
0.87 gel

1.00000 MVR = 0.17321 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:5 UTC
MVR to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Georgian Lari
1 MVR0.17321 GEL
5 MVR0.86606 GEL
10 MVR1.73211 GEL
20 MVR3.46422 GEL
50 MVR8.66055 GEL
100 MVR17.32110 GEL
250 MVR43.30275 GEL
500 MVR86.60550 GEL
1000 MVR173.21100 GEL
2000 MVR346.42200 GEL
5000 MVR866.05500 GEL
10000 MVR1732.11000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GEL5.77331 MVR
5 GEL28.86655 MVR
10 GEL57.73310 MVR
20 GEL115.46620 MVR
50 GEL288.66550 MVR
100 GEL577.33100 MVR
250 GEL1443.32750 MVR
500 GEL2886.65500 MVR
1000 GEL5773.31000 MVR
2000 GEL11546.62000 MVR
5000 GEL28866.55000 MVR
10000 GEL57733.10000 MVR