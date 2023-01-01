50 Mauritian rupees to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert MUR to FKP at the real exchange rate

50 mur
0.93 fkp

1.00000 MUR = 0.01858 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 FKP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046787.09721.435131.661820.964618.8961
1GBP1.1532711.20715100.4481.655121.916571.1124421.7927
1USD0.95540.828397183.21121.37111.587680.921618.053
1INR0.01148140.009955360.012017610.01647730.01908010.01107540.216954

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Falkland Islands Pound
1 MUR0.01858 FKP
5 MUR0.09290 FKP
10 MUR0.18580 FKP
20 MUR0.37160 FKP
50 MUR0.92901 FKP
100 MUR1.85802 FKP
250 MUR4.64505 FKP
500 MUR9.29010 FKP
1000 MUR18.58020 FKP
2000 MUR37.16040 FKP
5000 MUR92.90100 FKP
10000 MUR185.80200 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 FKP53.82090 MUR
5 FKP269.10450 MUR
10 FKP538.20900 MUR
20 FKP1076.41800 MUR
50 FKP2691.04500 MUR
100 FKP5382.09000 MUR
250 FKP13455.22500 MUR
500 FKP26910.45000 MUR
1000 FKP53820.90000 MUR
2000 FKP107641.80000 MUR
5000 FKP269104.50000 MUR
10000 FKP538209.00000 MUR