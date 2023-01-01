1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MRU to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.02 shp

1.00000 MRU = 0.02156 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:24 UTC
MRU to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saint Helena Pound
1 MRU0.02156 SHP
5 MRU0.10781 SHP
10 MRU0.21561 SHP
20 MRU0.43122 SHP
50 MRU1.07806 SHP
100 MRU2.15612 SHP
250 MRU5.39030 SHP
500 MRU10.78060 SHP
1000 MRU21.56120 SHP
2000 MRU43.12240 SHP
5000 MRU107.80600 SHP
10000 MRU215.61200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SHP46.37950 MRU
5 SHP231.89750 MRU
10 SHP463.79500 MRU
20 SHP927.59000 MRU
50 SHP2318.97500 MRU
100 SHP4637.95000 MRU
250 SHP11594.87500 MRU
500 SHP23189.75000 MRU
1000 SHP46379.50000 MRU
2000 SHP92759.00000 MRU
5000 SHP231897.50000 MRU
10000 SHP463795.00000 MRU