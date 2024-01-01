2,000 Saint Helena pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert SHP to MRU at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = UM50.21 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MRU
1 SHP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.858153.2381
Low50.214350.2143
Average51.144351.8353
Change-2.46%-4.26%
View full history

1 SHP to MRU stats

The performance of SHP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.8581 and a 30 day low of 50.2143. This means the 30 day average was 51.1443. The change for SHP to MRU was -2.46.

The performance of SHP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.2381 and a 90 day low of 50.2143. This means the 90 day average was 51.8353. The change for SHP to MRU was -4.26.

Track market ratesView SHP to MRU chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.091.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69922.8691.7652.153
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41519.0441.471.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.61910.87611.7970.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SHP50.21430 MRU
5 SHP251.07150 MRU
10 SHP502.14300 MRU
20 SHP1,004.28600 MRU
50 SHP2,510.71500 MRU
100 SHP5,021.43000 MRU
250 SHP12,553.57500 MRU
500 SHP25,107.15000 MRU
1000 SHP50,214.30000 MRU
2000 SHP100,428.60000 MRU
5000 SHP251,071.50000 MRU
10000 SHP502,143.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saint Helena Pound
1 MRU0.01991 SHP
5 MRU0.09957 SHP
10 MRU0.19915 SHP
20 MRU0.39829 SHP
50 MRU0.99573 SHP
100 MRU1.99146 SHP
250 MRU4.97865 SHP
500 MRU9.95730 SHP
1000 MRU19.91460 SHP
2000 MRU39.82920 SHP
5000 MRU99.57300 SHP
10000 MRU199.14600 SHP