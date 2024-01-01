Macanese patacas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = лв0.2313 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
MOP to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 MOP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23180.2318
Low0.22360.2176
Average0.22760.2230
Change2.18%6.28%
1 MOP to BGN stats

The performance of MOP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2318 and a 30 day low of 0.2236. This means the 30 day average was 0.2276. The change for MOP to BGN was 2.18.

The performance of MOP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2318 and a 90 day low of 0.2176. This means the 90 day average was 0.2230. The change for MOP to BGN was 6.28.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bulgarian Lev
1 MOP0.23130 BGN
5 MOP1.15649 BGN
10 MOP2.31298 BGN
20 MOP4.62596 BGN
50 MOP11.56490 BGN
100 MOP23.12980 BGN
250 MOP57.82450 BGN
500 MOP115.64900 BGN
1000 MOP231.29800 BGN
2000 MOP462.59600 BGN
5000 MOP1,156.49000 BGN
10000 MOP2,312.98000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macanese Pataca
1 BGN4.32343 MOP
5 BGN21.61715 MOP
10 BGN43.23430 MOP
20 BGN86.46860 MOP
50 BGN216.17150 MOP
100 BGN432.34300 MOP
250 BGN1,080.85750 MOP
500 BGN2,161.71500 MOP
1000 BGN4,323.43000 MOP
2000 BGN8,646.86000 MOP
5000 BGN21,617.15000 MOP
10000 BGN43,234.30000 MOP