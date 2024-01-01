500 Bulgarian levs to Macanese patacas

Convert BGN to MOP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = MOP$4.339 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 BGN to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.47304.5947
Low4.31434.3143
Average4.40064.4903
Change-2.40%-5.20%
View full history

1 BGN to MOP stats

The performance of BGN to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4730 and a 30 day low of 4.3143. This means the 30 day average was 4.4006. The change for BGN to MOP was -2.40.

The performance of BGN to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5947 and a 90 day low of 4.3143. This means the 90 day average was 4.4903. The change for BGN to MOP was -5.20.

Track market ratesView BGN to MOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6921.3971.5331.3380.78918.039
1 EUR1.05911.7911.4791.6221.4170.83519.096
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9060.7910.46610.66
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56412.91

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macanese Pataca
1 BGN4.33922 MOP
5 BGN21.69610 MOP
10 BGN43.39220 MOP
20 BGN86.78440 MOP
50 BGN216.96100 MOP
100 BGN433.92200 MOP
250 BGN1,084.80500 MOP
500 BGN2,169.61000 MOP
1000 BGN4,339.22000 MOP
2000 BGN8,678.44000 MOP
5000 BGN21,696.10000 MOP
10000 BGN43,392.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bulgarian Lev
1 MOP0.23046 BGN
5 MOP1.15228 BGN
10 MOP2.30456 BGN
20 MOP4.60912 BGN
50 MOP11.52280 BGN
100 MOP23.04560 BGN
250 MOP57.61400 BGN
500 MOP115.22800 BGN
1000 MOP230.45600 BGN
2000 MOP460.91200 BGN
5000 MOP1,152.28000 BGN
10000 MOP2,304.56000 BGN