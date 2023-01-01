500 Macanese patacas to Bulgarian levs

Convert MOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 mop
115.78 bgn

1.00000 MOP = 0.23156 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44 UTC
MOP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bulgarian Lev
1 MOP0.23156 BGN
5 MOP1.15779 BGN
10 MOP2.31557 BGN
20 MOP4.63114 BGN
50 MOP11.57785 BGN
100 MOP23.15570 BGN
250 MOP57.88925 BGN
500 MOP115.77850 BGN
1000 MOP231.55700 BGN
2000 MOP463.11400 BGN
5000 MOP1157.78500 BGN
10000 MOP2315.57000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macanese Pataca
1 BGN4.31858 MOP
5 BGN21.59290 MOP
10 BGN43.18580 MOP
20 BGN86.37160 MOP
50 BGN215.92900 MOP
100 BGN431.85800 MOP
250 BGN1079.64500 MOP
500 BGN2159.29000 MOP
1000 BGN4318.58000 MOP
2000 BGN8637.16000 MOP
5000 BGN21592.90000 MOP
10000 BGN43185.80000 MOP