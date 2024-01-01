2,000 Malagasy ariaries to CFP francs

Convert MGA to XPF at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₣0.02434 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 MGA to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02430.0243
Low0.02380.0236
Average0.02400.0239
Change1.18%2.99%
View full history

1 MGA to XPF stats

The performance of MGA to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0243 and a 30 day low of 0.0238. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for MGA to XPF was 1.18.

The performance of MGA to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0243 and a 90 day low of 0.0236. This means the 90 day average was 0.0239. The change for MGA to XPF was 2.99.

Track market ratesView MGA to XPF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1091.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1021.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9641.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1521.69922.9211.942

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFP Franc
1 MGA0.02434 XPF
5 MGA0.12169 XPF
10 MGA0.24339 XPF
20 MGA0.48677 XPF
50 MGA1.21693 XPF
100 MGA2.43386 XPF
250 MGA6.08465 XPF
500 MGA12.16930 XPF
1000 MGA24.33860 XPF
2000 MGA48.67720 XPF
5000 MGA121.69300 XPF
10000 MGA243.38600 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Malagasy Ariary
1 XPF41.08700 MGA
5 XPF205.43500 MGA
10 XPF410.87000 MGA
20 XPF821.74000 MGA
50 XPF2,054.35000 MGA
100 XPF4,108.70000 MGA
250 XPF10,271.75000 MGA
500 XPF20,543.50000 MGA
1000 XPF41,087.00000 MGA
2000 XPF82,174.00000 MGA
5000 XPF205,435.00000 MGA
10000 XPF410,870.00000 MGA