1 Moldovan leu to Singapore dollars

Convert MDL to SGD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = S$0.07377 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
MDL to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 MDL to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07500.0756
Low0.07360.0736
Average0.07420.0744
Change-0.48%-2.02%
1 MDL to SGD stats

The performance of MDL to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0750 and a 30 day low of 0.0736. This means the 30 day average was 0.0742. The change for MDL to SGD was -0.48.

The performance of MDL to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0756 and a 90 day low of 0.0736. This means the 90 day average was 0.0744. The change for MDL to SGD was -2.02.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3971.53784.3811.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.944106.752.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96911.160.3951.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 MDL0.07377 SGD
5 MDL0.36883 SGD
10 MDL0.73766 SGD
20 MDL1.47532 SGD
50 MDL3.68831 SGD
100 MDL7.37661 SGD
250 MDL18.44153 SGD
500 MDL36.88305 SGD
1000 MDL73.76610 SGD
2000 MDL147.53220 SGD
5000 MDL368.83050 SGD
10000 MDL737.66100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 SGD13.55640 MDL
5 SGD67.78200 MDL
10 SGD135.56400 MDL
20 SGD271.12800 MDL
50 SGD677.82000 MDL
100 SGD1,355.64000 MDL
250 SGD3,389.10000 MDL
500 SGD6,778.20000 MDL
1000 SGD13,556.40000 MDL
2000 SGD27,112.80000 MDL
5000 SGD67,782.00000 MDL
10000 SGD135,564.00000 MDL