1 Moldovan leu to Singapore dollars

Convert MDL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.08 sgd

L1.000 MDL = S$0.07611 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 MDL0.07611 SGD
5 MDL0.38057 SGD
10 MDL0.76114 SGD
20 MDL1.52227 SGD
50 MDL3.80568 SGD
100 MDL7.61135 SGD
250 MDL19.02838 SGD
500 MDL38.05675 SGD
1000 MDL76.11350 SGD
2000 MDL152.22700 SGD
5000 MDL380.56750 SGD
10000 MDL761.13500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 SGD13.13830 MDL
5 SGD65.69150 MDL
10 SGD131.38300 MDL
20 SGD262.76600 MDL
50 SGD656.91500 MDL
100 SGD1,313.83000 MDL
250 SGD3,284.57500 MDL
500 SGD6,569.15000 MDL
1000 SGD13,138.30000 MDL
2000 SGD26,276.60000 MDL
5000 SGD65,691.50000 MDL
10000 SGD131,383.00000 MDL