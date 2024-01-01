20 Singapore dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert SGD to MDL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = L13.57 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
SGD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 SGD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.595213.5952
Low13.333813.2211
Average13.486313.4396
Change0.07%1.48%
1 SGD to MDL stats

The performance of SGD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5952 and a 30 day low of 13.3338. This means the 30 day average was 13.4863. The change for SGD to MDL was 0.07.

The performance of SGD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.5952 and a 90 day low of 13.2211. This means the 90 day average was 13.4396. The change for SGD to MDL was 1.48.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 SGD13.57430 MDL
5 SGD67.87150 MDL
10 SGD135.74300 MDL
20 SGD271.48600 MDL
50 SGD678.71500 MDL
100 SGD1,357.43000 MDL
250 SGD3,393.57500 MDL
500 SGD6,787.15000 MDL
1000 SGD13,574.30000 MDL
2000 SGD27,148.60000 MDL
5000 SGD67,871.50000 MDL
10000 SGD135,743.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 MDL0.07367 SGD
5 MDL0.36834 SGD
10 MDL0.73669 SGD
20 MDL1.47338 SGD
50 MDL3.68344 SGD
100 MDL7.36688 SGD
250 MDL18.41720 SGD
500 MDL36.83440 SGD
1000 MDL73.66880 SGD
2000 MDL147.33760 SGD
5000 MDL368.34400 SGD
10000 MDL736.68800 SGD