10 Moroccan dirhams to Comorian francs

Convert MAD to KMF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = CF46.72 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KMF
1 MAD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.806446.8064
Low45.927945.3021
Average46.290145.8440
Change1.72%2.12%
View full history

1 MAD to KMF stats

The performance of MAD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.8064 and a 30 day low of 45.9279. This means the 30 day average was 46.2901. The change for MAD to KMF was 1.72.

The performance of MAD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.8064 and a 90 day low of 45.3021. This means the 90 day average was 45.8440. The change for MAD to KMF was 2.12.

Track market ratesView MAD to KMF chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.5390.7910.9491.3991.541.34418.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.20111.21.7681.9471.69922.902
1 EUR1.054655.9380.83311.4741.6221.41619.083

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 MAD46.71680 KMF
5 MAD233.58400 KMF
10 MAD467.16800 KMF
20 MAD934.33600 KMF
50 MAD2,335.84000 KMF
100 MAD4,671.68000 KMF
250 MAD11,679.20000 KMF
500 MAD23,358.40000 KMF
1000 MAD46,716.80000 KMF
2000 MAD93,433.60000 KMF
5000 MAD233,584.00000 KMF
10000 MAD467,168.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 KMF0.02141 MAD
5 KMF0.10703 MAD
10 KMF0.21406 MAD
20 KMF0.42811 MAD
50 KMF1.07028 MAD
100 KMF2.14056 MAD
250 KMF5.35140 MAD
500 KMF10.70280 MAD
1000 KMF21.40560 MAD
2000 KMF42.81120 MAD
5000 KMF107.02800 MAD
10000 KMF214.05600 MAD