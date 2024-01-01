100 Comorian francs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KMF to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 kmf
2.20 mad

1.00000 KMF = 0.02205 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Comorian francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 KMF0.02205 MAD
5 KMF0.11023 MAD
10 KMF0.22046 MAD
20 KMF0.44091 MAD
50 KMF1.10229 MAD
100 KMF2.20457 MAD
250 KMF5.51143 MAD
500 KMF11.02285 MAD
1000 KMF22.04570 MAD
2000 KMF44.09140 MAD
5000 KMF110.22850 MAD
10000 KMF220.45700 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 MAD45.36040 KMF
5 MAD226.80200 KMF
10 MAD453.60400 KMF
20 MAD907.20800 KMF
50 MAD2268.02000 KMF
100 MAD4536.04000 KMF
250 MAD11340.10000 KMF
500 MAD22680.20000 KMF
1000 MAD45360.40000 KMF
2000 MAD90720.80000 KMF
5000 MAD226802.00000 KMF
10000 MAD453604.00000 KMF