1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

Convert MAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = лв0.1858 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
MAD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 MAD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18610.1861
Low0.18260.1801
Average0.18400.1822
Change1.77%2.16%
1 MAD to BGN stats

The performance of MAD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1861 and a 30 day low of 0.1826. This means the 30 day average was 0.1840. The change for MAD to BGN was 1.77.

The performance of MAD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1861 and a 90 day low of 0.1801. This means the 90 day average was 0.1822. The change for MAD to BGN was 2.16.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.18582 BGN
5 MAD0.92908 BGN
10 MAD1.85816 BGN
20 MAD3.71632 BGN
50 MAD9.29080 BGN
100 MAD18.58160 BGN
250 MAD46.45400 BGN
500 MAD92.90800 BGN
1000 MAD185.81600 BGN
2000 MAD371.63200 BGN
5000 MAD929.08000 BGN
10000 MAD1,858.16000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.38166 MAD
5 BGN26.90830 MAD
10 BGN53.81660 MAD
20 BGN107.63320 MAD
50 BGN269.08300 MAD
100 BGN538.16600 MAD
250 BGN1,345.41500 MAD
500 BGN2,690.83000 MAD
1000 BGN5,381.66000 MAD
2000 BGN10,763.32000 MAD
5000 BGN26,908.30000 MAD
10000 BGN53,816.60000 MAD