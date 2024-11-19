50 Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BGN to MAD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = د.م.5.401 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
BGN to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 BGN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51525.5521
Low5.37415.3741
Average5.43735.4889
Change-2.08%-2.59%
1 BGN to MAD stats

The performance of BGN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5152 and a 30 day low of 5.3741. This means the 30 day average was 5.4373. The change for BGN to MAD was -2.08.

The performance of BGN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5521 and a 90 day low of 5.3741. This means the 90 day average was 5.4889. The change for BGN to MAD was -2.59.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.40055 MAD
5 BGN27.00275 MAD
10 BGN54.00550 MAD
20 BGN108.01100 MAD
50 BGN270.02750 MAD
100 BGN540.05500 MAD
250 BGN1,350.13750 MAD
500 BGN2,700.27500 MAD
1000 BGN5,400.55000 MAD
2000 BGN10,801.10000 MAD
5000 BGN27,002.75000 MAD
10000 BGN54,005.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.18517 BGN
5 MAD0.92583 BGN
10 MAD1.85166 BGN
20 MAD3.70332 BGN
50 MAD9.25830 BGN
100 MAD18.51660 BGN
250 MAD46.29150 BGN
500 MAD92.58300 BGN
1000 MAD185.16600 BGN
2000 MAD370.33200 BGN
5000 MAD925.83000 BGN
10000 MAD1,851.66000 BGN