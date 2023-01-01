amount-spellout.1000 Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

Convert MAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 mad
179.31 bgn

1.00000 MAD = 0.17932 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.17932 BGN
5 MAD0.89658 BGN
10 MAD1.79315 BGN
20 MAD3.58630 BGN
50 MAD8.96575 BGN
100 MAD17.93150 BGN
250 MAD44.82875 BGN
500 MAD89.65750 BGN
1000 MAD179.31500 BGN
2000 MAD358.63000 BGN
5000 MAD896.57500 BGN
10000 MAD1793.15000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.57679 MAD
5 BGN27.88395 MAD
10 BGN55.76790 MAD
20 BGN111.53580 MAD
50 BGN278.83950 MAD
100 BGN557.67900 MAD
250 BGN1394.19750 MAD
500 BGN2788.39500 MAD
1000 BGN5576.79000 MAD
2000 BGN11153.58000 MAD
5000 BGN27883.95000 MAD
10000 BGN55767.90000 MAD