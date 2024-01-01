5 Laotian kips to Bangladeshi takas

5 lak
0.03 bdt

1.00000 LAK = 0.00525 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551751.0776589.46081.453261.650050.9496818.3876
1 GBP1.1693511.2602104.6151.699441.929571.1105121.5024
1 USD0.927950.793525183.01471.348551.531160.8812517.0627
1 INR0.01117810.009558850.012046110.01624470.01844440.01061560.205538

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00525 BDT
5 LAK0.02627 BDT
10 LAK0.05254 BDT
20 LAK0.10508 BDT
50 LAK0.26271 BDT
100 LAK0.52542 BDT
250 LAK1.31354 BDT
500 LAK2.62709 BDT
1000 LAK5.25418 BDT
2000 LAK10.50836 BDT
5000 LAK26.27090 BDT
10000 LAK52.54180 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT190.32500 LAK
5 BDT951.62500 LAK
10 BDT1903.25000 LAK
20 BDT3806.50000 LAK
50 BDT9516.25000 LAK
100 BDT19032.50000 LAK
250 BDT47581.25000 LAK
500 BDT95162.50000 LAK
1000 BDT190325.00000 LAK
2000 BDT380650.00000 LAK
5000 BDT951625.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1903250.00000 LAK