2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips
Convert BDT to LAK at the real exchange rate
BDT to LAK conversion chart
1 BDT = 183.73600 LAK
0
|1 BDT to LAK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|183.7870
|185.8500
|Low
|183.5060
|183.4270
|Average
|183.6201
|184.3960
|Change
|0.08%
|-1.14%
|View full history
1 BDT to LAK stats
The performance of BDT to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 183.7870 and a 30 day low of 183.5060. This means the 30 day average was 183.6201. The change for BDT to LAK was 0.08.
The performance of BDT to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 185.8500 and a 90 day low of 183.4270. This means the 90 day average was 184.3960. The change for BDT to LAK was -1.14.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
|1 BDT
|183.73600 LAK
|5 BDT
|918.68000 LAK
|10 BDT
|1,837.36000 LAK
|20 BDT
|3,674.72000 LAK
|50 BDT
|9,186.80000 LAK
|100 BDT
|18,373.60000 LAK
|250 BDT
|45,934.00000 LAK
|500 BDT
|91,868.00000 LAK
|1000 BDT
|183,736.00000 LAK
|2000 BDT
|367,472.00000 LAK
|5000 BDT
|918,680.00000 LAK
|10000 BDT
|1,837,360.00000 LAK