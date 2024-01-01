2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

Convert BDT to LAK at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₭183.7 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 BDT to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High183.7870185.8500
Low183.5060183.4270
Average183.6201184.3960
Change0.08%-1.14%
View full history

1 BDT to LAK stats

The performance of BDT to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 183.7870 and a 30 day low of 183.5060. This means the 30 day average was 183.6201. The change for BDT to LAK was 0.08.

The performance of BDT to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 185.8500 and a 90 day low of 183.4270. This means the 90 day average was 184.3960. The change for BDT to LAK was -1.14.

Track market ratesView BDT to LAK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53758.8890.79184.4181.4027.239
1 EUR1.05811.62662.2960.83789.3021.4847.658
1 AUD0.650.615138.3040.51454.910.9124.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT183.73600 LAK
5 BDT918.68000 LAK
10 BDT1,837.36000 LAK
20 BDT3,674.72000 LAK
50 BDT9,186.80000 LAK
100 BDT18,373.60000 LAK
250 BDT45,934.00000 LAK
500 BDT91,868.00000 LAK
1000 BDT183,736.00000 LAK
2000 BDT367,472.00000 LAK
5000 BDT918,680.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1,837,360.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00544 BDT
5 LAK0.02721 BDT
10 LAK0.05443 BDT
20 LAK0.10885 BDT
50 LAK0.27213 BDT
100 LAK0.54426 BDT
250 LAK1.36065 BDT
500 LAK2.72130 BDT
1000 LAK5.44260 BDT
2000 LAK10.88520 BDT
5000 LAK27.21300 BDT
10000 LAK54.42600 BDT