Bangladeshi taka to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Laotian kips is currently 183.736 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.119% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 183.837 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 182.920 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.446% increase in value.