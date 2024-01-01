2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KZT to UZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 kzt
55,553.60 uzs

1.00000 KZT = 27.77680 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.854941.077689.45551.452871.649980.9489818.3887
1 GBP1.1696711.2604104.631.699331.929871.1121.5081
1 USD0.927950.793399183.01361.348251.531160.880717.0645
1 INR0.01117870.009557460.012046210.01624130.01844470.01060910.205563

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT27.77680 UZS
5 KZT138.88400 UZS
10 KZT277.76800 UZS
20 KZT555.53600 UZS
50 KZT1388.84000 UZS
100 KZT2777.68000 UZS
250 KZT6944.20000 UZS
500 KZT13888.40000 UZS
1000 KZT27776.80000 UZS
2000 KZT55553.60000 UZS
5000 KZT138884.00000 UZS
10000 KZT277768.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0.03600 KZT
5 UZS0.18001 KZT
10 UZS0.36001 KZT
20 UZS0.72003 KZT
50 UZS1.80007 KZT
100 UZS3.60013 KZT
250 UZS9.00033 KZT
500 UZS18.00065 KZT
1000 UZS36.00130 KZT
2000 UZS72.00260 KZT
5000 UZS180.00650 KZT
10000 UZS360.01300 KZT