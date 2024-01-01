250 South Korean wons to Albanian leks

Convert KRW to ALL at the real exchange rate

250 krw
18.08 all

1.00000 KRW = 0.07232 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
1 KRW0.07232 ALL
5 KRW0.36162 ALL
10 KRW0.72325 ALL
20 KRW1.44649 ALL
50 KRW3.61623 ALL
100 KRW7.23246 ALL
250 KRW18.08115 ALL
500 KRW36.16230 ALL
1000 KRW72.32460 ALL
2000 KRW144.64920 ALL
5000 KRW361.62300 ALL
10000 KRW723.24600 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
1 ALL13.82660 KRW
5 ALL69.13300 KRW
10 ALL138.26600 KRW
20 ALL276.53200 KRW
50 ALL691.33000 KRW
100 ALL1382.66000 KRW
250 ALL3456.65000 KRW
500 ALL6913.30000 KRW
1000 ALL13826.60000 KRW
2000 ALL27653.20000 KRW
5000 ALL69133.00000 KRW
10000 ALL138266.00000 KRW