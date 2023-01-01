1 Albanian lek to South Korean wons

1 all
13 krw

1.00000 ALL = 13.40070 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:2 UTC
ALL to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
1 ALL13.40070 KRW
5 ALL67.00350 KRW
10 ALL134.00700 KRW
20 ALL268.01400 KRW
50 ALL670.03500 KRW
100 ALL1340.07000 KRW
250 ALL3350.17500 KRW
500 ALL6700.35000 KRW
1000 ALL13400.70000 KRW
2000 ALL26801.40000 KRW
5000 ALL67003.50000 KRW
10000 ALL134007.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
1 KRW0.07462 ALL
5 KRW0.37311 ALL
10 KRW0.74623 ALL
20 KRW1.49245 ALL
50 KRW3.73114 ALL
100 KRW7.46227 ALL
250 KRW18.65567 ALL
500 KRW37.31135 ALL
1000 KRW74.62270 ALL
2000 KRW149.24540 ALL
5000 KRW373.11350 ALL
10000 KRW746.22700 ALL