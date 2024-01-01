50 Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KHR to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 khr
0.15 ghs

1.00000 KHR = 0.00298 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KHR0.00298 GHS
5 KHR0.01491 GHS
10 KHR0.02981 GHS
20 KHR0.05963 GHS
50 KHR0.14906 GHS
100 KHR0.29813 GHS
250 KHR0.74532 GHS
500 KHR1.49064 GHS
1000 KHR2.98128 GHS
2000 KHR5.96256 GHS
5000 KHR14.90640 GHS
10000 KHR29.81280 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cambodian Riel
1 GHS335.42700 KHR
5 GHS1677.13500 KHR
10 GHS3354.27000 KHR
20 GHS6708.54000 KHR
50 GHS16771.35000 KHR
100 GHS33542.70000 KHR
250 GHS83856.75000 KHR
500 GHS167713.50000 KHR
1000 GHS335427.00000 KHR
2000 GHS670854.00000 KHR
5000 GHS1677135.00000 KHR
10000 GHS3354270.00000 KHR