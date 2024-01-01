100 Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars

Convert KES to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 kes
1.13 nzd

1.00000 KES = 0.01127 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 KES0.01127 NZD
5 KES0.05635 NZD
10 KES0.11269 NZD
20 KES0.22538 NZD
50 KES0.56346 NZD
100 KES1.12691 NZD
250 KES2.81727 NZD
500 KES5.63455 NZD
1000 KES11.26910 NZD
2000 KES22.53820 NZD
5000 KES56.34550 NZD
10000 KES112.69100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NZD88.73790 KES
5 NZD443.68950 KES
10 NZD887.37900 KES
20 NZD1774.75800 KES
50 NZD4436.89500 KES
100 NZD8873.79000 KES
250 NZD22184.47500 KES
500 NZD44368.95000 KES
1000 NZD88737.90000 KES
2000 NZD177475.80000 KES
5000 NZD443689.50000 KES
10000 NZD887379.00000 KES