1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert NZD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
77,415 kes

$1.000 NZD = Ksh77.42 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High79.248481.7996
Low76.584976.5849
Average78.094179.0811
Change-1.77%-4.47%
1 NZD to KES stats

The performance of NZD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 79.2484 and a 30 day low of 76.5849. This means the 30 day average was 78.0941. The change for NZD to KES was -1.77.

The performance of NZD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.7996 and a 90 day low of 76.5849. This means the 90 day average was 79.0811. The change for NZD to KES was -4.47.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NZD77.41530 KES
5 NZD387.07650 KES
10 NZD774.15300 KES
20 NZD1,548.30600 KES
50 NZD3,870.76500 KES
100 NZD7,741.53000 KES
250 NZD19,353.82500 KES
500 NZD38,707.65000 KES
1000 NZD77,415.30000 KES
2000 NZD154,830.60000 KES
5000 NZD387,076.50000 KES
10000 NZD774,153.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 KES0.01292 NZD
5 KES0.06459 NZD
10 KES0.12917 NZD
20 KES0.25835 NZD
50 KES0.64587 NZD
100 KES1.29173 NZD
250 KES3.22933 NZD
500 KES6.45865 NZD
1000 KES12.91730 NZD
2000 KES25.83460 NZD
5000 KES64.58650 NZD
10000 KES129.17300 NZD