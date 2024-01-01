1 Kenyan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert KES to IDR at the real exchange rate

1 kes
107.81 idr

1.00000 KES = 107.80600 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KES107.80600 IDR
5 KES539.03000 IDR
10 KES1078.06000 IDR
20 KES2156.12000 IDR
50 KES5390.30000 IDR
100 KES10780.60000 IDR
250 KES26951.50000 IDR
500 KES53903.00000 IDR
1000 KES107806.00000 IDR
2000 KES215612.00000 IDR
5000 KES539030.00000 IDR
10000 KES1078060.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kenyan Shilling
1 IDR0.00928 KES
5 IDR0.04638 KES
10 IDR0.09276 KES
20 IDR0.18552 KES
50 IDR0.46380 KES
100 IDR0.92759 KES
250 IDR2.31898 KES
500 IDR4.63797 KES
1000 IDR9.27593 KES
2000 IDR18.55186 KES
5000 IDR46.37965 KES
10000 IDR92.75930 KES