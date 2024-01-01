10 Kenyan shillings to British pounds sterling

10 kes
0.05 gbp

1.00000 KES = 0.00548 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / British Pound Sterling
1 KES0.00548 GBP
5 KES0.02739 GBP
10 KES0.05477 GBP
20 KES0.10954 GBP
50 KES0.27386 GBP
100 KES0.54772 GBP
250 KES1.36929 GBP
500 KES2.73859 GBP
1000 KES5.47717 GBP
2000 KES10.95434 GBP
5000 KES27.38585 GBP
10000 KES54.77170 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kenyan Shilling
1 GBP182.57600 KES
5 GBP912.88000 KES
10 GBP1825.76000 KES
20 GBP3651.52000 KES
50 GBP9128.80000 KES
100 GBP18257.60000 KES
250 GBP45644.00000 KES
500 GBP91288.00000 KES
1000 GBP182576.00000 KES
2000 GBP365152.00000 KES
5000 GBP912880.00000 KES
10000 GBP1825760.00000 KES