1.00000 KES = 0.00608 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swiss Franc
1 KES0.00608 CHF
5 KES0.03040 CHF
10 KES0.06080 CHF
20 KES0.12160 CHF
50 KES0.30399 CHF
100 KES0.60798 CHF
250 KES1.51994 CHF
500 KES3.03989 CHF
1000 KES6.07978 CHF
2000 KES12.15956 CHF
5000 KES30.39890 CHF
10000 KES60.79780 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 CHF164.48000 KES
5 CHF822.40000 KES
10 CHF1644.80000 KES
20 CHF3289.60000 KES
50 CHF8224.00000 KES
100 CHF16448.00000 KES
250 CHF41120.00000 KES
500 CHF82240.00000 KES
1000 CHF164480.00000 KES
2000 CHF328960.00000 KES
5000 CHF822400.00000 KES
10000 CHF1644800.00000 KES