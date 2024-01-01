1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

1,000 kes
12.53 bam

1.00000 KES = 0.01253 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KES0.01253 BAM
5 KES0.06263 BAM
10 KES0.12525 BAM
20 KES0.25051 BAM
50 KES0.62627 BAM
100 KES1.25254 BAM
250 KES3.13135 BAM
500 KES6.26270 BAM
1000 KES12.52540 BAM
2000 KES25.05080 BAM
5000 KES62.62700 BAM
10000 KES125.25400 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kenyan Shilling
1 BAM79.83800 KES
5 BAM399.19000 KES
10 BAM798.38000 KES
20 BAM1596.76000 KES
50 BAM3991.90000 KES
100 BAM7983.80000 KES
250 BAM19959.50000 KES
500 BAM39919.00000 KES
1000 BAM79838.00000 KES
2000 BAM159676.00000 KES
5000 BAM399190.00000 KES
10000 BAM798380.00000 KES