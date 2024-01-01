2,000 Japanese yen to Myanmar kyats

Convert JPY to MMK at the real exchange rate

2,000 jpy
27,254.20 mmk

1.000 JPY = 13.63 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6021.4641.6530.96917.795
1 GBP1.1711.242103.7041.7141.9351.13420.828
1 USD0.9420.805183.4811.381.5580.91316.766
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Myanma Kyat
100 JPY1,362.71000 MMK
1000 JPY13,627.10000 MMK
1500 JPY20,440.65000 MMK
2000 JPY27,254.20000 MMK
3000 JPY40,881.30000 MMK
5000 JPY68,135.50000 MMK
5400 JPY73,586.34000 MMK
10000 JPY136,271.00000 MMK
15000 JPY204,406.50000 MMK
20000 JPY272,542.00000 MMK
25000 JPY340,677.50000 MMK
30000 JPY408,813.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Japanese Yen
1 MMK0.07338 JPY
5 MMK0.36692 JPY
10 MMK0.73383 JPY
20 MMK1.46767 JPY
50 MMK3.66917 JPY
100 MMK7.33833 JPY
250 MMK18.34583 JPY
500 MMK36.69165 JPY
1000 MMK73.38330 JPY
2000 MMK146.76660 JPY
5000 MMK366.91650 JPY
10000 MMK733.83300 JPY