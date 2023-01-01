1 Myanmar kyat to Japanese yen

Convert MMK to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0 jpy

1.00000 MMK = 0.07094 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22 UTC
MMK to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Japanese Yen
1 MMK0.07094 JPY
5 MMK0.35468 JPY
10 MMK0.70936 JPY
20 MMK1.41871 JPY
50 MMK3.54679 JPY
100 MMK7.09357 JPY
250 MMK17.73393 JPY
500 MMK35.46785 JPY
1000 MMK70.93570 JPY
2000 MMK141.87140 JPY
5000 MMK354.67850 JPY
10000 MMK709.35700 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Myanma Kyat
100 JPY1409.73000 MMK
1000 JPY14097.30000 MMK
1500 JPY21145.95000 MMK
2000 JPY28194.60000 MMK
3000 JPY42291.90000 MMK
5000 JPY70486.50000 MMK
5400 JPY76125.42000 MMK
10000 JPY140973.00000 MMK
15000 JPY211459.50000 MMK
20000 JPY281946.00000 MMK
25000 JPY352432.50000 MMK
30000 JPY422919.00000 MMK