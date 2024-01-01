Jamaican dollars to Tunisian dinars today

Convert JMD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
19.870 tnd

J$1.000 JMD = DT0.01987 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0202
Low0.01980.0198
Average0.01990.0200
Change-0.82%-1.21%
View full history

1 JMD to TND stats

The performance of JMD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0198. This means the 30 day average was 0.0199. The change for JMD to TND was -0.82.

The performance of JMD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0202 and a 90 day low of 0.0198. This means the 90 day average was 0.0200. The change for JMD to TND was -1.21.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JMD0.01987 TND
5 JMD0.09935 TND
10 JMD0.19870 TND
20 JMD0.39740 TND
50 JMD0.99349 TND
100 JMD1.98698 TND
250 JMD4.96745 TND
500 JMD9.93490 TND
1000 JMD19.86980 TND
2000 JMD39.73960 TND
5000 JMD99.34900 TND
10000 JMD198.69800 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TND50.32770 JMD
5 TND251.63850 JMD
10 TND503.27700 JMD
20 TND1,006.55400 JMD
50 TND2,516.38500 JMD
100 TND5,032.77000 JMD
250 TND12,581.92500 JMD
500 TND25,163.85000 JMD
1000 TND50,327.70000 JMD
2000 TND100,655.40000 JMD
5000 TND251,638.50000 JMD
10000 TND503,277.00000 JMD