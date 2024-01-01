Jamaican dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert JMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
226.23 thb

J$1.000 JMD = ฿0.2262 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23390.2371
Low0.22620.2262
Average0.23090.2339
Change-3.27%-4.25%
View full history

1 JMD to THB stats

The performance of JMD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2339 and a 30 day low of 0.2262. This means the 30 day average was 0.2309. The change for JMD to THB was -3.27.

The performance of JMD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2371 and a 90 day low of 0.2262. This means the 90 day average was 0.2339. The change for JMD to THB was -4.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Thai Baht
1 JMD0.22623 THB
5 JMD1.13115 THB
10 JMD2.26230 THB
20 JMD4.52460 THB
50 JMD11.31150 THB
100 JMD22.62300 THB
250 JMD56.55750 THB
500 JMD113.11500 THB
1000 JMD226.23000 THB
2000 JMD452.46000 THB
5000 JMD1,131.15000 THB
10000 JMD2,262.30000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Jamaican Dollar
1 THB4.42027 JMD
5 THB22.10135 JMD
10 THB44.20270 JMD
20 THB88.40540 JMD
50 THB221.01350 JMD
100 THB442.02700 JMD
250 THB1,105.06750 JMD
500 THB2,210.13500 JMD
1000 THB4,420.27000 JMD
2000 THB8,840.54000 JMD
5000 THB22,101.35000 JMD
10000 THB44,202.70000 JMD