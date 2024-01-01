Jamaican dollars to Surinamese dollars today

Convert JMD to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
185.05 srd

J$1.000 JMD = $0.1851 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19380.2159
Low0.18430.1843
Average0.18920.1995
Change-4.53%-14.28%
1 JMD to SRD stats

The performance of JMD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1938 and a 30 day low of 0.1843. This means the 30 day average was 0.1892. The change for JMD to SRD was -4.53.

The performance of JMD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2159 and a 90 day low of 0.1843. This means the 90 day average was 0.1995. The change for JMD to SRD was -14.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JMD0.18505 SRD
5 JMD0.92525 SRD
10 JMD1.85050 SRD
20 JMD3.70100 SRD
50 JMD9.25250 SRD
100 JMD18.50500 SRD
250 JMD46.26250 SRD
500 JMD92.52500 SRD
1000 JMD185.05000 SRD
2000 JMD370.10000 SRD
5000 JMD925.25000 SRD
10000 JMD1,850.50000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SRD5.40393 JMD
5 SRD27.01965 JMD
10 SRD54.03930 JMD
20 SRD108.07860 JMD
50 SRD270.19650 JMD
100 SRD540.39300 JMD
250 SRD1,350.98250 JMD
500 SRD2,701.96500 JMD
1000 SRD5,403.93000 JMD
2000 SRD10,807.86000 JMD
5000 SRD27,019.65000 JMD
10000 SRD54,039.30000 JMD