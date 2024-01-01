10 Surinamese dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert SRD to JMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = J$4.477 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
SRD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 SRD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.80515.4332
Low4.45364.4536
Average4.58895.0072
Change-6.60%-17.22%
1 SRD to JMD stats

The performance of SRD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8051 and a 30 day low of 4.4536. This means the 30 day average was 4.5889. The change for SRD to JMD was -6.60.

The performance of SRD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4332 and a 90 day low of 4.4536. This means the 90 day average was 5.0072. The change for SRD to JMD was -17.22.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9551.5361.3960.79484.51218.101
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.77613.445
1 EUR1.0471.4111.6091.4620.83288.52218.959
1 AUD0.6510.8760.62110.9090.51755.00511.781

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SRD4.47660 JMD
5 SRD22.38300 JMD
10 SRD44.76600 JMD
20 SRD89.53200 JMD
50 SRD223.83000 JMD
100 SRD447.66000 JMD
250 SRD1,119.15000 JMD
500 SRD2,238.30000 JMD
1000 SRD4,476.60000 JMD
2000 SRD8,953.20000 JMD
5000 SRD22,383.00000 JMD
10000 SRD44,766.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JMD0.22338 SRD
5 JMD1.11692 SRD
10 JMD2.23384 SRD
20 JMD4.46768 SRD
50 JMD11.16920 SRD
100 JMD22.33840 SRD
250 JMD55.84600 SRD
500 JMD111.69200 SRD
1000 JMD223.38400 SRD
2000 JMD446.76800 SRD
5000 JMD1,116.92000 SRD
10000 JMD2,233.84000 SRD