Jamaican dollars to Qatari rials today
Convert JMD to QAR at the real exchange rate
|1 JMD to QAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0234
|0.0235
|Low
|0.0233
|0.0233
|Average
|0.0233
|0.0234
|Change
|-0.12%
|-0.32%
|View full history
1 JMD to QAR stats
The performance of JMD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0234 and a 30 day low of 0.0233. This means the 30 day average was 0.0233. The change for JMD to QAR was -0.12.
The performance of JMD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0235 and a 90 day low of 0.0233. This means the 90 day average was 0.0234. The change for JMD to QAR was -0.32.
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Qatari rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jamaican Dollar
|1 QAR
|42.81240 JMD
|5 QAR
|214.06200 JMD
|10 QAR
|428.12400 JMD
|20 QAR
|856.24800 JMD
|50 QAR
|2,140.62000 JMD
|100 QAR
|4,281.24000 JMD
|250 QAR
|10,703.10000 JMD
|500 QAR
|21,406.20000 JMD
|1000 QAR
|42,812.40000 JMD
|2000 QAR
|85,624.80000 JMD
|5000 QAR
|214,062.00000 JMD
|10000 QAR
|428,124.00000 JMD