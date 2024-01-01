Jamaican dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert JMD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
23.36 qar

J$1.000 JMD = QR0.02336 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02340.0235
Low0.02330.0233
Average0.02330.0234
Change-0.12%-0.32%
1 JMD to QAR stats

The performance of JMD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0234 and a 30 day low of 0.0233. This means the 30 day average was 0.0233. The change for JMD to QAR was -0.12.

The performance of JMD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0235 and a 90 day low of 0.0233. This means the 90 day average was 0.0234. The change for JMD to QAR was -0.32.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 JMD0.02336 QAR
5 JMD0.11679 QAR
10 JMD0.23358 QAR
20 JMD0.46715 QAR
50 JMD1.16788 QAR
100 JMD2.33577 QAR
250 JMD5.83942 QAR
500 JMD11.67885 QAR
1000 JMD23.35770 QAR
2000 JMD46.71540 QAR
5000 JMD116.78850 QAR
10000 JMD233.57700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jamaican Dollar
1 QAR42.81240 JMD
5 QAR214.06200 JMD
10 QAR428.12400 JMD
20 QAR856.24800 JMD
50 QAR2,140.62000 JMD
100 QAR4,281.24000 JMD
250 QAR10,703.10000 JMD
500 QAR21,406.20000 JMD
1000 QAR42,812.40000 JMD
2000 QAR85,624.80000 JMD
5000 QAR214,062.00000 JMD
10000 QAR428,124.00000 JMD