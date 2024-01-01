2,000 Jamaican dollars to Qatari rials

Convert JMD to QAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 jmd
47.17 qar

1.000 JMD = 0.02359 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.671.4651.6510.96917.75
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8681.7161.9341.13520.793
1 USD0.9420.804183.5051.3791.5550.91316.716
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 JMD0.02359 QAR
5 JMD0.11793 QAR
10 JMD0.23585 QAR
20 JMD0.47171 QAR
50 JMD1.17927 QAR
100 JMD2.35854 QAR
250 JMD5.89635 QAR
500 JMD11.79270 QAR
1000 JMD23.58540 QAR
2000 JMD47.17080 QAR
5000 JMD117.92700 QAR
10000 JMD235.85400 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jamaican Dollar
1 QAR42.39920 JMD
5 QAR211.99600 JMD
10 QAR423.99200 JMD
20 QAR847.98400 JMD
50 QAR2,119.96000 JMD
100 QAR4,239.92000 JMD
250 QAR10,599.80000 JMD
500 QAR21,199.60000 JMD
1000 QAR42,399.20000 JMD
2000 QAR84,798.40000 JMD
5000 QAR211,996.00000 JMD
10000 QAR423,992.00000 JMD