Jamaican dollars to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert JMD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
48,544 pyg

J$1.000 JMD = ₲48.54 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.543548.5435
Low48.136747.7828
Average48.373448.3119
Change0.42%1.18%
1 JMD to PYG stats

1 JMD to PYG stats

The performance of JMD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.5435 and a 30 day low of 48.1367. This means the 30 day average was 48.3734. The change for JMD to PYG was 0.42.

The performance of JMD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.5435 and a 90 day low of 47.7828. This means the 90 day average was 48.3119. The change for JMD to PYG was 1.18.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 JMD48.54350 PYG
5 JMD242.71750 PYG
10 JMD485.43500 PYG
20 JMD970.87000 PYG
50 JMD2,427.17500 PYG
100 JMD4,854.35000 PYG
250 JMD12,135.87500 PYG
500 JMD24,271.75000 PYG
1000 JMD48,543.50000 PYG
2000 JMD97,087.00000 PYG
5000 JMD242,717.50000 PYG
10000 JMD485,435.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Jamaican Dollar
1 PYG0.02060 JMD
5 PYG0.10300 JMD
10 PYG0.20600 JMD
20 PYG0.41200 JMD
50 PYG1.03001 JMD
100 PYG2.06001 JMD
250 PYG5.15003 JMD
500 PYG10.30005 JMD
1000 PYG20.60010 JMD
2000 PYG41.20020 JMD
5000 PYG103.00050 JMD
10000 PYG206.00100 JMD