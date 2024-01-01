Jamaican dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert JMD to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
24.80 pgk

J$1.000 JMD = K0.02480 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02480.0248
Low0.02460.0244
Average0.02470.0246
Change0.45%1.21%
1 JMD to PGK stats

The performance of JMD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0248 and a 30 day low of 0.0246. This means the 30 day average was 0.0247. The change for JMD to PGK was 0.45.

The performance of JMD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0248 and a 90 day low of 0.0244. This means the 90 day average was 0.0246. The change for JMD to PGK was 1.21.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 JMD0.02480 PGK
5 JMD0.12399 PGK
10 JMD0.24797 PGK
20 JMD0.49595 PGK
50 JMD1.23987 PGK
100 JMD2.47974 PGK
250 JMD6.19935 PGK
500 JMD12.39870 PGK
1000 JMD24.79740 PGK
2000 JMD49.59480 PGK
5000 JMD123.98700 PGK
10000 JMD247.97400 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Jamaican Dollar
1 PGK40.32680 JMD
5 PGK201.63400 JMD
10 PGK403.26800 JMD
20 PGK806.53600 JMD
50 PGK2,016.34000 JMD
100 PGK4,032.68000 JMD
250 PGK10,081.70000 JMD
500 PGK20,163.40000 JMD
1000 PGK40,326.80000 JMD
2000 PGK80,653.60000 JMD
5000 PGK201,634.00000 JMD
10000 PGK403,268.00000 JMD