Jamaican dollars to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert JMD to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
21,652.10 mnt

J$1.000 JMD = ₮21.65 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.727421.8083
Low21.593821.5619
Average21.641821.6726
Change-0.12%-0.43%
1 JMD to MNT stats

The performance of JMD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.7274 and a 30 day low of 21.5938. This means the 30 day average was 21.6418. The change for JMD to MNT was -0.12.

The performance of JMD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.8083 and a 90 day low of 21.5619. This means the 90 day average was 21.6726. The change for JMD to MNT was -0.43.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 JMD21.65210 MNT
5 JMD108.26050 MNT
10 JMD216.52100 MNT
20 JMD433.04200 MNT
50 JMD1,082.60500 MNT
100 JMD2,165.21000 MNT
250 JMD5,413.02500 MNT
500 JMD10,826.05000 MNT
1000 JMD21,652.10000 MNT
2000 JMD43,304.20000 MNT
5000 JMD108,260.50000 MNT
10000 JMD216,521.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Jamaican Dollar
1 MNT0.04618 JMD
5 MNT0.23092 JMD
10 MNT0.46185 JMD
20 MNT0.92370 JMD
50 MNT2.30924 JMD
100 MNT4.61848 JMD
250 MNT11.54620 JMD
500 MNT23.09240 JMD
1000 MNT46.18480 JMD
2000 MNT92.36960 JMD
5000 MNT230.92400 JMD
10000 MNT461.84800 JMD