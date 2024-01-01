Jamaican dollars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert JMD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
842.56 htg

J$1.000 JMD = G0.8426 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84700.8530
Low0.83850.8385
Average0.84250.8469
Change-0.52%-0.85%
1 JMD to HTG stats

The performance of JMD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8470 and a 30 day low of 0.8385. This means the 30 day average was 0.8425. The change for JMD to HTG was -0.52.

The performance of JMD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8530 and a 90 day low of 0.8385. This means the 90 day average was 0.8469. The change for JMD to HTG was -0.85.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 JMD0.84256 HTG
5 JMD4.21281 HTG
10 JMD8.42561 HTG
20 JMD16.85122 HTG
50 JMD42.12805 HTG
100 JMD84.25610 HTG
250 JMD210.64025 HTG
500 JMD421.28050 HTG
1000 JMD842.56100 HTG
2000 JMD1,685.12200 HTG
5000 JMD4,212.80500 HTG
10000 JMD8,425.61000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Jamaican Dollar
1 HTG1.18686 JMD
5 HTG5.93430 JMD
10 HTG11.86860 JMD
20 HTG23.73720 JMD
50 HTG59.34300 JMD
100 HTG118.68600 JMD
250 HTG296.71500 JMD
500 HTG593.43000 JMD
1000 HTG1,186.86000 JMD
2000 HTG2,373.72000 JMD
5000 HTG5,934.30000 JMD
10000 HTG11,868.60000 JMD