G1.000 HTG = J$1.211 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 HTG to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21091.2109
Low1.19991.1895
Average1.20561.1995
Change0.33%1.79%
The performance of HTG to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2109 and a 30 day low of 1.1999. This means the 30 day average was 1.2056. The change for HTG to JMD was 0.33.

The performance of HTG to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2109 and a 90 day low of 1.1895. This means the 90 day average was 1.1995. The change for HTG to JMD was 1.79.

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1091.3980.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.4941.0420.58862.8790.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.660.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95510.56560.3690.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Jamaican Dollar
1 HTG1.21085 JMD
5 HTG6.05425 JMD
10 HTG12.10850 JMD
20 HTG24.21700 JMD
50 HTG60.54250 JMD
100 HTG121.08500 JMD
250 HTG302.71250 JMD
500 HTG605.42500 JMD
1000 HTG1,210.85000 JMD
2000 HTG2,421.70000 JMD
5000 HTG6,054.25000 JMD
10000 HTG12,108.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 JMD0.82586 HTG
5 JMD4.12932 HTG
10 JMD8.25863 HTG
20 JMD16.51726 HTG
50 JMD41.29315 HTG
100 JMD82.58630 HTG
250 JMD206.46575 HTG
500 JMD412.93150 HTG
1000 JMD825.86300 HTG
2000 JMD1,651.72600 HTG
5000 JMD4,129.31500 HTG
10000 JMD8,258.63000 HTG