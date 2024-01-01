Jamaican dollars to Albanian leks today

Convert JMD to ALL

1,000 jmd
587.98 all

J$1.000 JMD = Lek0.5880 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59410.6041
Low0.58700.5870
Average0.59080.5954
Change-0.89%-2.09%
1 JMD to ALL stats

The performance of JMD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5941 and a 30 day low of 0.5870. This means the 30 day average was 0.5908. The change for JMD to ALL was -0.89.

The performance of JMD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6041 and a 90 day low of 0.5870. This means the 90 day average was 0.5954. The change for JMD to ALL was -2.09.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 JMD0.58798 ALL
5 JMD2.93988 ALL
10 JMD5.87975 ALL
20 JMD11.75950 ALL
50 JMD29.39875 ALL
100 JMD58.79750 ALL
250 JMD146.99375 ALL
500 JMD293.98750 ALL
1000 JMD587.97500 ALL
2000 JMD1,175.95000 ALL
5000 JMD2,939.87500 ALL
10000 JMD5,879.75000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jamaican Dollar
1 ALL1.70075 JMD
5 ALL8.50375 JMD
10 ALL17.00750 JMD
20 ALL34.01500 JMD
50 ALL85.03750 JMD
100 ALL170.07500 JMD
250 ALL425.18750 JMD
500 ALL850.37500 JMD
1000 ALL1,700.75000 JMD
2000 ALL3,401.50000 JMD
5000 ALL8,503.75000 JMD
10000 ALL17,007.50000 JMD