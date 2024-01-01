Jersey pounds to Swedish kronor today

Convert JEP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
13,550 sek

£1.000 JEP = kr13.55 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.937613.9376
Low13.425013.2703
Average13.715013.5373
Change0.93%-0.24%
1 JEP to SEK stats

The performance of JEP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9376 and a 30 day low of 13.4250. This means the 30 day average was 13.7150. The change for JEP to SEK was 0.93.

The performance of JEP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9376 and a 90 day low of 13.2703. This means the 90 day average was 13.5373. The change for JEP to SEK was -0.24.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swedish Krona
1 JEP13.55000 SEK
5 JEP67.75000 SEK
10 JEP135.50000 SEK
20 JEP271.00000 SEK
50 JEP677.50000 SEK
100 JEP1,355.00000 SEK
250 JEP3,387.50000 SEK
500 JEP6,775.00000 SEK
1000 JEP13,550.00000 SEK
2000 JEP27,100.00000 SEK
5000 JEP67,750.00000 SEK
10000 JEP135,500.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jersey pound
1 SEK0.07380 JEP
5 SEK0.36900 JEP
10 SEK0.73801 JEP
20 SEK1.47602 JEP
50 SEK3.69004 JEP
100 SEK7.38008 JEP
250 SEK18.45020 JEP
500 SEK36.90040 JEP
1000 SEK73.80080 JEP
2000 SEK147.60160 JEP
5000 SEK369.00400 JEP
10000 SEK738.00800 JEP