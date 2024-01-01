50 Jersey pounds to Algerian dinars

Convert JEP to DZD at the real exchange rate

50 jep
8,598.10 dzd

£1.000 JEP = دج172.0 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High174.7710174.7710
Low171.1870167.9650
Average173.0267171.3545
Change-0.11%1.86%
View full history

1 JEP to DZD stats

The performance of JEP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 174.7710 and a 30 day low of 171.1870. This means the 30 day average was 173.0267. The change for JEP to DZD was -0.11.

The performance of JEP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 174.7710 and a 90 day low of 167.9650. This means the 90 day average was 171.3545. The change for JEP to DZD was 1.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Algerian Dinar
1 JEP171.96200 DZD
5 JEP859.81000 DZD
10 JEP1,719.62000 DZD
20 JEP3,439.24000 DZD
50 JEP8,598.10000 DZD
100 JEP17,196.20000 DZD
250 JEP42,990.50000 DZD
500 JEP85,981.00000 DZD
1000 JEP171,962.00000 DZD
2000 JEP343,924.00000 DZD
5000 JEP859,810.00000 DZD
10000 JEP1,719,620.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 DZD0.00582 JEP
5 DZD0.02908 JEP
10 DZD0.05815 JEP
20 DZD0.11630 JEP
50 DZD0.29076 JEP
100 DZD0.58152 JEP
250 DZD1.45381 JEP
500 DZD2.90762 JEP
1000 DZD5.81523 JEP
2000 DZD11.63046 JEP
5000 DZD29.07615 JEP
10000 DZD58.15230 JEP