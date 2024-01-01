20 Jersey pounds to Botswanan pulas

Convert JEP to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 jep
345.38 bwp

£1.000 JEP = P17.27 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.552417.5580
Low17.243216.9973
Average17.429817.3068
Change-0.89%1.34%
1 JEP to BWP stats

The performance of JEP to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.5524 and a 30 day low of 17.2432. This means the 30 day average was 17.4298. The change for JEP to BWP was -0.89.

The performance of JEP to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.5580 and a 90 day low of 16.9973. This means the 90 day average was 17.3068. The change for JEP to BWP was 1.34.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Botswanan Pula
1 JEP17.26900 BWP
5 JEP86.34500 BWP
10 JEP172.69000 BWP
20 JEP345.38000 BWP
50 JEP863.45000 BWP
100 JEP1,726.90000 BWP
250 JEP4,317.25000 BWP
500 JEP8,634.50000 BWP
1000 JEP17,269.00000 BWP
2000 JEP34,538.00000 BWP
5000 JEP86,345.00000 BWP
10000 JEP172,690.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jersey pound
1 BWP0.05791 JEP
5 BWP0.28954 JEP
10 BWP0.57907 JEP
20 BWP1.15814 JEP
50 BWP2.89536 JEP
100 BWP5.79071 JEP
250 BWP14.47678 JEP
500 BWP28.95355 JEP
1000 BWP57.90710 JEP
2000 BWP115.81420 JEP
5000 BWP289.53550 JEP
10000 BWP579.07100 JEP